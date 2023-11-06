Black newspaper carrier, Pierce County Sheriff settle civil rights suit for $500K

Sedrick Altheimer, the Black newspaper carrier at the center of the 2022 criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, has agreed to settle with Troyer and the county for $500,000 in a civil rights lawsuit. Court documents filed on Friday show the settlement notice is dated October 25, 2023.

The settlement is much less than the $5 million tort claim Altheimer filed with Pierce County in June 2021. The claim was a precursor to his civil suit, which was later filed in King County Superior Court in September 2021.

The claim alleged Troyer violated Altheimer’s civil rights when Troyer, in his personal unmarked SUV, followed Altheimer while he was delivering newspapers on his route in Troyer’s neighborhood late at night. Troyer called 911 and said Altheimer threatened to kill him. The call generated a massive police response

Nearly 40 officers rushed to the scene, but the first officers to arrive downgraded the call after they determined the incident wasn’t as described. Still, about a dozen officers showed up and some had their guns drawn. Altheimer was frisked and questioned by police, and they searched his vehicle, but he was not arrested. Altheimer denied ever threatening Troyer.

The lawsuit sought damages for emotional distress and trauma as well as attorney’s fees. It alleged Troyer, who is white, racially profiled Altheimer.

Neither lawyers for Altheimer, the county, nor Troyer immediately responded to requests for comment about the settlement.

The confrontation also led to criminal charges against Troyer. Washington's state attorney general charged Troyer with two misdemeanors: one count of false reporting and another count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Troyer denied any wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated. He said he started following Altheimer because he was driving suspiciously, and that he didn’t know Altheimer was Black at the time.

Troyer was found not guilty on both counts in December 2022.

The confrontation contributed to calls for Troyer’s resignation and discussion of a recall effort. Neither materialized. Troyer is up for reelection next year.