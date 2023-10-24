What does Tacoma sound like? Send KNKX your audio of the city

We’ve heard about the smell, seen the mountain and waterfront, but what does Tacoma sound like?

KNKX Connects showcases people and places around Puget Sound. This November, we're showcasing Tacoma — one of the two cities KNKX calls home — through audio, art, photography, music and journalism.

We’re asking you, the KNKX community, to help us create a crowd-sourced collage of sounds. Grab your phone and record 30 seconds of a place or sound that is truly Tacoma.

Submissions will be shared during KNKX Connects to Tacoma. Tune in on air and online for the week-long series Nov. 13 - 17.

How to submit your audio

Record approximately 30 seconds of sound using the KNKX mobile app or send an audio file to outreach@knkx.org. More tips and instructions below.

Submit your sound clip by Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Please also include:



A brief description of your audio clip, where it was recorded and why this sounds like Tacoma to you.

Your name (only first names will be published) or if you’d like to remain anonymous.

Optional: A photo from where you recorded the sound.

Pro Tips:

The internal mic on your phone works well. You shouldn’t have to use any headphones, earbuds or attachments to get a good recording.

Be sure to introduce yourself on the recording. A good script is something like: "Hi my name is ______, and I live in _____ and this is the sound of ____."

You want to get comfortably close to the source you are recording as safely as possible. You should be within arms reach of whatever sound you’re recording.

If you’re in a busy environment, consider zeroing in on a particular sound. For example, if you’re recording a coffee shop, try to get the sound of the blender or the espresso machine, or someone typing on a laptop, or a greeting from the barista.

If recording in public, it can feel a little awkward. That’s okay! Go for it.

Ask permission before recording a particular person, especially if they can be identified.

Don’t worry about getting a pristine recording from start to finish. Audio can be edited to remove mistakes.

Recordings don’t have to be long. In fact, we usually can’t play anything more than a minute. Aim for a 30 second recording including your introduction, description, and the sound you’re recording.

Recording using the KNKX app

Download or open the KNKX app for iPhone or Android.

Click “Connect” in the lower right hand corner then click on the orange microphone labeled “Submit Audio Clip”

Click “Record” to record a 25 second message.

Once your recording is ready, click the teal “Send” button and select your preferred email app. An email should populate addressed to KNKX with the recording attached.

Add a brief description, your name and (optional) an image then hit send!

Recording on your phone

iPhone users typically use the “Voice Memo” app. This app usually comes installed on your phone. Search for it, or look in the "Utilities" folder. Android users will need to download an app to make recordings. Smart Voice Recorder is a good one.

Open the app and press the red button at the bottom of the screen. You are now recording.

Refer to the "Pro Tips" above to capture a high quality sound.

When you’re finished, press the red "Stop" button at the bottom of the screen to stop recording.

Tap on the title of the recording to rename it with your name and the date of the recording.

Then click the menu button on the right to share the recording with KNKX. Email is best. Please send it to outreach@knkx.org.

We can't wait to hear from you, Tacoma!

