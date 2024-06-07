17-year-old student dies after being shot multiple times at Seattle’s Garfield High School

A 17-year-old Garfield High School student died on Thursday after being shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen during the lunch hour.

The shooting took place in the parking lot in front of the Quincy Jones Performing Arts Center on the school campus, in Seattle's historic Central District.

Harborview Medical Center announced the boy's death six hours after the shooting.

According to Deputy Chief Eric Barden, the victim had tried to break up a fight. Afterward, his assailant pulled a gun on him, shooting him at what appears to be close range. An image of the shooter standing over the victim, who is on the ground, trying to get away, was circulated to police in an attempt to identify the suspect, who remained at large Thursday evening.

