Seattle's strong connection to the Philippines' world cup debut

The Women’s World Cup runs from July 20-August 20 and will include 32 countries. Eight of them are making their first appearance ever in the World Cup. One of those teams is the Philippines which happens to have several connections to Seattle.

Two players on the Philippine roster, Alicia Barker and Dominique Randle Harris, grew up in the Seattle area, and a third, Jessika Cowart, played soccer at the University of Washington. In all, 18 of the 23 players on the Philippines roster are U.S.-born.

This is the first time the Philippines have ever been represented at a World Cup, men's or women's. Jacob Cristobal writes for Sounder at Heart, a Seattle soccer news site. He grew up in the Philippines and moved to Seattle as a kid. Back then he wasn’t as into soccer like he is today.

"Like every Filipino person, basketball was the jam," Cristobal said.

That changed when he went to his first Seattle Sounders match. Now he’s excited to root for his home country on soccer’s biggest stage.

"We may not have a lot of expectations by outsiders. But if they believe in themselves that's all that matters and if they surprise everybody look out because some of us are going to be very loud on social media about it," Cristobal said.

Cristobal referenced the 1999 Women’s World Cup when the U.S. won and paved the way for women's soccer here. He and other Filipino soccer fans hope the same might happen for the Philippines in this tournament

Chalise Baysa is another local to the Seattle area who will be rooting for the Philippines in person. Baysa, a former Division 1 player, is currently a soccer coach and semi-pro player.

She played in several matches for the Philippines and now is headed to Australia and New Zealand to cheer on her former teammates. She will be there for the whole month-long tournament. And since it's winter down there, she is packing for all the seasons.

"Oh, man, I'm trying to just go with a backpack and a rolly," Baysa said. She also noted she's bringing an empty duffel for whatever merch or things she ends up buying on the trip.

Baysa described the clothing she’ll wear, ready to represent both the U.S. and the Philippines.

"I have one like training U.S. jersey that has the three stars and then I'm bringing the new one. And then with the Philippines. I'm gonna bring the old jersey," Baysa said.

She’s even got some Nike Jordans in red, white, and blue — the same flag colors for both countries. But make no mistake, Baysa said if it came to it, she would be all in for the Philippines if the U.S. ever squared up with them.

"Gotta go with the Philippines unfortunately yes, I gotta go for the underdogs and my people, those are my...that's my blood," Baysa said.

The Philippines face New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway in the group stage. The Philippines' first match is Thursday at 10 p.m. PST against Switzerland.