Tacoma's first Miss Juneteenth Pageant offers a new opportunity

Amanda Scott-Thomas was introduced to the world of pageantry as an adult.

"I would have loved pageantry as a teenager," Scott-Thomas said.

"I'm that girl, like, I love all things like sparkle and you know performance and stage."

Scott-Thomas founded Community Aunties, a group in Tacoma, Washington. This Juneteenth, Community Aunties is organizing the South Sound's first Miss Juneteenth Pageant to give young Black girls an opportunity Scott-Thomas didn't have growing up.

"I also hope to see in the audience little Black girls looking at the the young ladies on the stage and looking at them like 'hey, I want to do that.' Or you know, 'that's really cool,'" she said.

The Miss Juneteenth Pageant is modeled after an event held in the 1970s known as the Afro Pageant. It's part of a larger Juneteenth Celebration being held on Monday at Stewart Heights Park.

Each of the six participants, from high local high schools, will receive a scholarship. Scott-Thomas said the pageant helps celebrate Black brilliance and Black beauty.

Scott-Thomas wants the event to help participants network, build skills and feel valued.

"It means a lot to me because when I look at the girls, I see myself, you know, I see my daughter," she said.

"It is really important for African American girls to be affirmed, and be affirmed by their own community."

Ahead of the pageant, Scott-Thomas spoke to women who participated in the Afro Pageant 50 years ago. They told her it was a beautiful experience. Scott-Thomas said that positive affirmation of Black beauty continues to be a need today.