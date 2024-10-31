Seattle's i///u release their debut album full of love for their fans

With their new album Play for Someone You Love, Seattle’s exciting neo-soul jazz ensemble i///u (pronounced "eye you") celebrate the community of fans who inspire them.

The group was formed seven years ago when they were students at the University of Washington, creating an unusual band name that uses slashes to “represent blank space,” said keyboardist Jason Chan. “The idea is that you can fill in any word in that blank space: ‘I love you’ or ‘I hate you,’ it shows how human emotional state is always changing.”

Emotion meet impressive talent among the members of i///u. Vocalist Katyrose Jordan also plays flute, saxophone and violin. Andrew Sumabat plays trumpet, trombone and several more horns on Play for Someone You Love.

Also including bassist Scott Elder, drummer Billy Wu, saxophonist Brady Stinson and guitarist Julio Estrada, i///u create a modern soul sound with complexities inspired by their jazz education.

Jordan explained they refer to themselves as “alternative soul or neo soul,” but emphasized their collective love of jazz as key to their sound. “Many of our songs involve improvisation built on complex chordal/rhythmic/melodic structures and storytelling as we learned from our experience in jazz.”

“Every one of us in the band is deeply connected to jazz. We definitely prioritize connecting with each other in improvising and trying to connect with the audience,” Estrada said.

That audience has been incredibly supportive over the years. Concerts are always preceded by the members of i///u repeating the mantra that’s also their album’s title: “Play for someone you love.”

“I think we have some of the best supporters out there,” Chan enthused, pointing to encouragement and financial support their fans have given to i///u. “We really wouldn’t be here without them!”

The new album captures the energy that’s made i///u concerts legendary. Chan shared, “we went all in on the recording and studio time is expensive.”

Cue the band’s fan support. A GoFundMe campaign helped the recording reach the finish line.

“We got so much support in the first 48 hours… that blew my mind!” Chan said.

“We really tapped into some amazing local communities who have been rooting for us since the beginning," Jordan added. "I think it surprised us all, how many young people have wanted to come out and watch us play ‘jazz’!”

Play for Someone You Love includes features for rappers Wakai and Nathan Nzanga, also popular modern jazz keyboard star Kiefer. These guests enhance, rather than distract, from the wonderful, soulful vibe throughout the album.

There are no immediate tour plans for i///u, but Estrada said the group plans to play "many more" shows in the future and working on those plans now.

Catch i///u Saturday, Nov. 2 at the all-ages venue The Black Lodge, opening for the Seattle-born experimental jazz group sunking. It promises to be a terrific party and when this band re-connects with their audience, love will be in the air.

