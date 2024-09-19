Saxophonist Nubya Garcia's new album is a journey in jazz

Saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia releases her new album Odyssey this week. Passionate melodies, high-intensity blowing, and meditative moments decorate a collection that’s bound to bring this London-based jazz star a larger international audience.

Garcia’s debut album Nubya’s 5ive was a promising introduction in 2017, followed by impressive collaborations with some of England’s top modern jazz musicians and groups, like Ezra Collective, Blue Lab Beats, Theon Cross, and Tom Skinner.

In 2020, her sophomore release Source marked the emergence of a strong new voice that was ready to be heard beyond the United Kingdom.

Several remixes followed, leading to new listeners and connections with musicians around the world.

Now with Odyssey, Garcia builds on her previous efforts and puts her unique stamp on jazz fused with Caribbean and African music, the mix that has informed the celebrated sound of modern London.

Where Source was influenced by the sounds of Garcia’s childhood – music her Guyanese mother and British-Trinidadian father played around the house – Odyssey is about growth and maturity.

Orchestral arrangements introduce the early single “Clarity” as Joe Armon-Jones’ piano sneaks in to set the stage for Garcia’s lovely, slightly mysterious saxophone melody. As her saxophone drops out, the lush strings fill the song without giving up on the subtle groove established by the band.

“Set It Free” brings Garcia’s love of dance rhythms to the fore. Bassist Daniel Casimir and drummer Sam Jones dial in a mid-tempo head bobbing beat with Garcia’s saxophone leading to vocals from special guest vocalist Richie Seivwright (of the band Kokoroko).

Other guests on Odyssey include bassist/vocalist esperanza spalding and singer Georgia Anne Muldrow, but Garcia is undoubtedly the star.

“The Seer” packs a wallop. Dramatic piano chords open with furious drum and bass as Garcia’s tenor sax builds a stirring melody. Full, strong tones evoke the tenor titans John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon and Sonny Rollins.

Garcia told Jazzwise Magazine that the overall concept behind Odyssey “represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.”

Nubya Garcia is earning her place among the jazz legends, creating jazz for a new generation. Take a ride on her epic musical Odyssey.

