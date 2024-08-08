Allysha Joy finds power in truth on her soulful new album

It's been said that to play jazz is to play the truth. Allysha Joy's music, on the neo-soul edges of jazz, finds truth in emotions on her new album, The Making of Silk, coming out September 13 via First World Records.

Joy is best known for singing with Melbourne, Australia's popular group 30/70, which she described as a "magical mix" of jazz, hip-hop and soul.

In an effort to grow as an artist and make a deeper connection to her bandmates, Joy taught herself piano. As 30/70 gained popularity, resulting in larger but fewer concerts, Joy's solo career was a natural next step.

Joy's voice is strong and slightly husky, a human imperfection that brings a deeper connection for the listener. It also connects Joy to the jazz tradition, evoking the authentically emotional delivery of Billie Holiday.

Emotions fill the lyrics of The Making of Silk. Joy has acknowledged that her latest single, "david," is about an abusive relationship.

"I want others to know that they shouldn't stay quiet if they are in a situation where they don't feel safe," Joy said in a press release.

Other songs further explore the complexities of love, relationships and self-awareness. Joy continued that the album's message is that "I understand that all things change, all things end, hurt exists, but I will love regardless."

In "hold on" Joy sings in the chorus, "I know that the true gift of love is letting you be you, and me be me."

Modern soul and the larger hip-hop genre are obvious touchstones for Joy. Self-produced, The Making of Silk sounds smooth but not overly produced. It sounds warm but crisp with the musical conversation and honesty of jazz.

Joy plays a Rhodes keyboard throughout the album and is joined on "hold on" by 30/70 bassist Matthew Hayes. His confident patterns meet drummer Lucky Pereira's hip-hop beat to set the instantly addictive tempo.

Englishman Oscar Jerome decorates the song with guitar, accompanied by subtle backing vocals from Jace XL. This song and the rest of the album are fully focused on Joy.

Joy is a magnetic live performer, but her current tour only comes as close as Los Angeles and the Bay Area in October for now.

The truth is, as her new album catches on with fans of neo-soul and jazz-adjacent groups like fellow Australians Hiatus Kaiyote, Joy could have her choice of concert venues around the world.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND