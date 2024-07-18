Big Lazy brings their jazzy surf-twang to Seattle's Royal Room

Guitarist Stephen Ulrich’s trio Big Lazy visits Seattle’s Royal Room this Friday night, sharing their ethereal sounds that will transport you to the movie theater of your mind.

Big Lazy has mesmerized audiences in New York City for more than two decades. Their music has been described as “crime jazz” and “guitar noir” – cinematic soundscapes of gritty cities and lonesome Americana.

Ulrich’s full, echo-rich guitar sound also evokes the King of Surf Guitar, Dick Dale. Occasional use of lap steel guitar is a logical extension of Ulrich’s unique style, which he described recently to Carr Amplifiers as “creamy but with teeth.”

Ulrich has also written film and television scores, including his new solo album, Music from This American Life, which features 10 songs written for the public radio program.

Big Lazy bassist Andrew Hall and drummer Yuval Lion are dynamic artists themselves with experience playing with John Zorn, Martha Wainwright, Sharon Jones and others across the musical spectrum.

Touching on the blues tradition and even a bit of Latin jazz, there’s an elegance in the patient pace of Big Lazy songs.

The trio’s seventh album Dear Trouble was released in 2019 featuring collaborations with guitar great Marc Ribot, jazz trumpet star Steven Bernstein and others.

Well known for their live performances, Friday night’s Big Lazy show at the Royal Room will include favorites from their long career and hopefully preview the trio’s next recording.

Take a sonic journey with Big Lazy on this rare Seattle visit Friday. It’s a night at the cinema... for your ears.

