Kiefer releases a new album this week, headlines Seattle show in October

Kiefer takes his keyboards center stage on his new modern jazz album It's Ok, B U, coming out Friday from Stones Throw Records. Fans can catch him at Nectar Lounge in Seattle October 15.

It's a well-deserved turn in the spotlight for Kiefer, who's collaborated in recent years with saxophonist and vocalist Braxton Cook, London duo Blue Lab Beats as well as pop star Anderson .Paak with whom he won a Grammy.

As the title of his new album suggests, Kiefer is now focused on his own musical path. The first releases from It's Ok, B U suggest it's an optimistic look at the modern fusion of jazz, hip hop and soul by way of keys and beats.

The three digital songs released ahead of the album began in July with "Dreamer," a relaxed song evoking a sunny afternoon daydreaming. Centered around a repeating synthesizer pattern, Kiefer offers a gently weaving improvised solo with hints of soul.

The drum and bass rhythm stays simple and even drops out here and there to emphasize the pleasant mood Kiefer builds.

August, appropriately, brought "August Again," built on a repeating keyboard phrase decorated with glimmering accents over another simple but effective beat. This time Kiefer stays close to the song's central melodic pattern, adding a straightforward solo within the repetition.

Third single "Doomed" was released in September and presents Kiefer's most active improvisation. Another unadorned rhythmic bed sets a pleasant atmosphere that belies the song's title.

Here, Kiefer pushes his ideas with a strolling piano solo that shines like a wide smile. All the time he lifts the production with synthesized shimmer that expands and contracts in all the right places.

There's freedom in the rigidity of electronic instruments, especially when Kiefer is creating that digital soundscape. It's Ok, B U isn't so much a launching pad for improvisation as it is a carefully designed musical environment.

Kiefer's last visit to Seattle was as an opening act for the funk group Lettuce. October 15 he'll be the main attraction at Nectar Lounge with an opportunity to spread his musical wings and just be himself.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND

