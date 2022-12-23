Thanks for celebrating modern jazz with The New Cool this year!

In a year with its share of difficult times, music has been working overtime to sooth stressed souls. Thanks for celebrating a terrific year of modern jazz on The New Cool this year. Here's to an even better 2023!

This week's New Cool is dotted with holiday grooves and modern jazz favorites, and also looks at a few last concerts for this year and some exciting upcoming performances in the first weeks of the new year.

Seattle's Polyrhythmics are celebrating New Year's Eve with a concert in Portland at the Aladdin Theater. The band's rhythm section returns to Nectar Lounge for a pair of no-cover shows in January with special guests.

The holiday weekend offers a pair of modern jazz options from regional stars on Friday night. Saxophonist Peter Daniel's quartet will feature Ari Joshua, Marina Christopher and Grant Schroff at the guitar, bass and drums. They're opening for Seattle funk rockers Hot Rod at Conor Byrne Pub in Ballard at 9 p.m.

Seattle's favorite organ trio, McTuff meets their old friend Skerik at the Owl & Thistle downtown on Friday night. Guitarist Andy Coe and drummer Tarik Abouzied join organist Joe Doria for this rare near-the-waterfront appearance.

Looking ahead, Skerik will blow his saxophone at Nectar Lounge Feb. 3 with his Huge Band XXL including some of Seattle's finest musicians. McTuff regulars Coe and drummer D'Vonne Lewis team up with Portland keyboardist Galen Clark of Trio Subtonic to open the show.

A recent Northwest arrival, trombonist Conner Eisenmenger leads his Think Tank band from Louisville at the Royal Room Jan. 12. Saxophonist Alex Dugdale's band opens the show.

Boston funk outfit Lettuce will feature guest keyboardist Kiefer at the Showbox Ja. 20 and 21. Though a Kiefer-led band might be preferred by his growing fanbase, this show will be a serious dance party.

The Northwest-born Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will perform an afternoon benefit concert for the Seattle Jazz Fellowship Jan. 22 at the Royal Esquire Club.

The Portland Jazz Festival begins Feb. 16, but that's a topic for 2023. Have a happy holiday season and a joyful new year with family, friends, and great music.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND