Guitarist Chance Hayden delivers a deep groove from his 'Shag Bag'

Portland-based guitarist Chance Hayden has earned a reputation as one of the Rose City's most exciting players and composers. With his new single "Shag Bag", Hayden looks to the past to bring a modern energy to retro-funk-jazz.

Having the iconic soul keyboard player Ronnie Foster living near his home in Portland sparked a collaboration that had to take place in pandemic isolation. But the remote recording reveals deep grooves that sound like they were made inches away on a smoky nightclub stage.

Foster has worked with jazz greats like guitarists Grant Green and George Benson, also with soul stars Stevie Wonder and Roberta Flack. Hayden's tune is a kind of throwback to those early '70s recordings with a pile of style that will have you checking the closet for your wide collars and bellbottom jeans.

Chance Hayden • Shag Bag (Official Video)

"Shag Bag" is a further step into the funky corners of jazz, following on Hayden's album Grab & Go from 2018 for the Ropeadope imprint label Atlanta Records. The love of '70s style and fashion is also found in the accompanying Hayden-directed video featuring classic cars, leather jackets, a private jet and the dogged pursuit of a mysterious suitcase.

Hayden has several shows lined up for fans in Portland and KNKX listeners ready for a drive south. He's opening for the Chicago jazz-rock band Marbin at the McMenamins White Eagle Saloon Saturday night, then playing at the Alberta Street Pub Sunday, and at the Nines Hotel Wednesday July 13.

Listen for "Shag Bag" on the New Cool this Friday night and when Chance Hayden returns to perform around the greater Seattle area, you'll hear about it on KNKX.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Wash.