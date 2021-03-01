Midday Jazz
Weekdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Listen to Midday Jazz on KNKX, where jazz classics meet today’s best emerging artists. Experience classic cool and modern grooves weekdays starting at 9 a.m. PST.
The Vancouver, B.C., label recently announced an initiative to record and produce Black artists. Its latest release, featuring vocalist Michael Stephenson, is a blend of Philly soul and jazz standards.
KNKX and Jazz24 presented a live streamed studio session with the Cory Weeds Trio on International Jazz Day—April 30, 2021. The Vancouver, B.C. based…
Social media has given us innumerable lists of songs on all kinds of topics. "Best love song," "My favorite break-up songs"—you name it, there’s probably…
Jazz speaks to social issues, and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington’s focus on equality informs her work at the Berklee School of Music as well as her new…
Being on stage can be stressful. Even more so when singing for a live audience and you forget the words to the song. When you have the improvisation…
Jazz Appreciation Month: Explore legendary live recordings from Cannonball Adderley and Ramsey LewisThe important connection between musicians onstage and a crowded jazz club has been missing for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many fans…
Bassist Jaco Pastorius was a musical innovator, a celebrated master and an audacious free spirit, who proved an inspiring—and challenging—force to all who…
Jazz is a music based on improvisation, and evolution. Moving through Dixieland, swing, bebop, free jazz, fusion and beyond can make describing what jazz…
Pronounced like beige, the vocal quartet säje is anything but bland. Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage formed the group in…
Jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald’s voice is recognized by millions around the world. But few know about her career-defining friendship with Marilyn Monroe, to whom Fitzgerald said she “owe a real debt.”