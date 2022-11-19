Latin Grammys honor 95-year-old Angela Alvarez, Paquito D'Rivera and Eliane Elias

The Latin Grammy Awards were established in 1989, after long, sometimes contentious discussions with the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys. Advocates felt that the richness and diversity within the Latin music categories was not being recognized.

It's unlikely that the Grammys would ever acknowledge a 95-year old singer-songwriter as "Best New Artist," but the Latin Grammys certainly did. Cuban musician Angela Alvarez and young Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada tied for the award. Alvarez was the subject of the 2021 film produced and narrated by Andy Garcia, "Miss Angela."

Miss Angela Official Trailer

Special awards presented before the Latin Grammy telecast included the Trustees Award, given to individuals who have made significant contributions, beyond performance, to Latin music during their careers. Cuban saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera, Mexican bassist Abraham Laboriel, and Spanish singer-songwriter-producer Manolo Diaz were the 2022 recipients.

Brazilian pianist Eliane Elias won the Best Latin Jazz Album award for her collection of duets with Cuban jazz master Chucho Valdes and American jazz icon Chick Corea, "Mirror, Mirror."

Listen for Latin Jazz classics and brand new music this week on Jazz Caliente.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

