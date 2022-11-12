New Afro-Puerto Rican Jazz and "Sun Sounds" on this week's Jazz Caliente
Catching up on some of 2022's best releases (so far), we'll hear selections from "Eddie Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar," and bassist Alex 'Apolo' Ayala's "Bámbula."
Salsa and Latin jazz piano master Eddie Palmieri has mentored hundreds of musicians over his 60+ year career. A recent collection of his younger associates, including the Curtis brothers (Zaccai on piano, Luques on bass), and trumpeter Jonathan Powell, gathered to record modern Latin jazz classics, Palmieri-style, with the maestro's blessing. The album is "Eddie Palmieri presents Sonido Solar (Sun Sounds)."
Normally a busy working musician in New York City, bassist and composer Alex 'Apolo' Ayala spent the pandemic-imposed downtime contemplating social justice issues, exploring his Afro-Puerto Rican roots, and mourning the death of his beloved mother. Reconnecting with his identity on multiple levels led to his debut album as bandleader, "Bámbula," a skillful blend of jazz and Afro-Caribbean sounds.
Listen for selections from these two stellar albums today on Jazz Caliente.
Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.