Jazz Caliente

New Afro-Puerto Rican Jazz and "Sun Sounds" on this week's Jazz Caliente

Published November 12, 2022 at 3:00 AM PST
Bassist/composer Alex 'Apolo' Ayala and photos of his mother and grandmother on the Album cover for Bámbula

Catching up on some of 2022's best releases (so far), we'll hear selections from "Eddie Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar," and bassist Alex 'Apolo' Ayala's "Bámbula."

Salsa and Latin jazz piano master Eddie Palmieri has mentored hundreds of musicians over his 60+ year career. A recent collection of his younger associates, including the Curtis brothers (Zaccai on piano, Luques on bass), and trumpeter Jonathan Powell, gathered to record modern Latin jazz classics, Palmieri-style, with the maestro's blessing. The album is "Eddie Palmieri presents Sonido Solar (Sun Sounds)."

Normally a busy working musician in New York City, bassist and composer Alex 'Apolo' Ayala spent the pandemic-imposed downtime contemplating social justice issues, exploring his Afro-Puerto Rican roots, and mourning the death of his beloved mother. Reconnecting with his identity on multiple levels led to his debut album as bandleader, "Bámbula," a skillful blend of jazz and Afro-Caribbean sounds.

Listen for selections from these two stellar albums today on Jazz Caliente.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
