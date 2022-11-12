New Afro-Puerto Rican Jazz and "Sun Sounds" on this week's Jazz Caliente

Salsa and Latin jazz piano master Eddie Palmieri has mentored hundreds of musicians over his 60+ year career. A recent collection of his younger associates, including the Curtis brothers (Zaccai on piano, Luques on bass), and trumpeter Jonathan Powell, gathered to record modern Latin jazz classics, Palmieri-style, with the maestro's blessing. The album is "Eddie Palmieri presents Sonido Solar (Sun Sounds)."

Normally a busy working musician in New York City, bassist and composer Alex 'Apolo' Ayala spent the pandemic-imposed downtime contemplating social justice issues, exploring his Afro-Puerto Rican roots, and mourning the death of his beloved mother. Reconnecting with his identity on multiple levels led to his debut album as bandleader, "Bámbula," a skillful blend of jazz and Afro-Caribbean sounds.

Alex Apolo Ayala- BÁMBULA EPK

Listen for selections from these two stellar albums today on Jazz Caliente.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

