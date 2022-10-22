Anat Cohen's Quartetinho performs Oct. 29 in Seattle

Among Anat Cohen's promotional material is a quote: "The clarinet took over my life. I am happily surrendering."

"Happily" is the key word here. Cohen radiates joy from every part of her body when she plays.

Cohen's most recent project is the "Quartetinho" or "little quartet," drawn from the Grammy-nominated Tentet group she formed a few years ago. The Quartetinho album, released on Oct. 7, features Cohen on clarinet and bass clarinet, Vitor Gonçalves on accordion and piano, Tal Mashiach on bass and 7-string guitar, and James Shipp on percussion, vibraphone and electronics.

The Quartetinho plays Cohen's signature mix of Brazilian and Middle Eastern music, blended with swing and seasoned with a bit of New Orleans spice.

Anat Cohen Quartetinho – Louisiana (In Studio Performance)

Share the Quartetinho joy on Oct. 29 at Town Hall or via livestream from the Earshot Jazz Festival.

Listen for "Boa Tarde Povo" from Anat Cohen's Quartetinho on Jazz Caliente this Saturday.

