Omar Sosa's trio brings the light with new album, "SUBA"

Cuban-born pianist and composer Omar Sosa is known for blending a wide range of jazz, world music, and electronic elements with his native Afro-Cuban roots.

He received a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian Associates in Washington, D. C. for his contribution to the development of Latin jazz in the United States. Sosa has released more than 30 albums and been nominated six times for a Grammy Award.

A descendant of a long line of West African traveling poets, musicians, and storytellers, known as griots, Seckou Keita is one of the foremost innovative kora players in African music today.

The kora is 21-stringed long-necked harp lute that produces a delicate, hypnotic sound. Keita works with an eclectic range of musicians, and received the BBC Radio 2's "Folk Musician of the Year" award.

Percussionist and educator Gustavo Ovalles was born in Caracas, Venezuela. He's studied the roots of Venezuelan music in Europe. Ovalles applies his vast knowledge of traditional Venezuelan instruments, dances, styles and techniques to his work with many international artists.

Seven years after recording their album "Transparent Water," Sosa and Keita met on the Balearic island of Menorca to work on their next collaboration.

With their busy schedules of touring and recording coming to a full stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these musicians took the forced slowdown as an opportunity to reflect and refresh.

The focus of "SUBA" is Africa. Sosa, who is Cuban, sees Cuba as an extension of the African continent.

Sosa and Keita approached their compositions with minimalism and cooperation. They've performed together more than 85 times; making the collaboration seem like second nature.

OMAR SOSA & SECKOU KEITA album SUBA : Making Of

"For me, music has to be a conversation," says Sosa.

"Be humble. Breathe. Make space. I think the world needs gentle and beautiful, not arrogant, music."

"The music we’re doing is for the whole world, any generation, age group, gender, religion," adds Keita.

"It’s more relaxing, meditative, music that’s delicate, that makes you think.”

Listen for two selections from "SUBA" on Jazz Caliente this Saturday.

Omar Sosa's SUBA trio appears at Jazz Alley in Seattle on April 12 and 13. More information and tickets are available here.

