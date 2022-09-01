© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science

Monkeypox cases dropping, a good sign but not a complete picture

KNKX Public Radio | By Vivian McCall
Published September 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT

Cases of monkeypox have been dropping both here locally and around the country. It's welcome news, but public health officials say we can't predict the future. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin thinks the drop is a good sign, if not a complete picture.

Listen above.

Visit knkx.org/monkeypox for the latest coverage. KNKX is taking your questions about monkeypox in Washington. Have a question? Call 253-993-KNKX and leave us a message. We may use your voice on air.

Tags

Science monkeypoxKing County Public HealthKNKX original
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall
Related Content