Monkeypox: Identifying symptoms, who is most vulnerable and why we failed to control it early on
Monkeypox has entered the headlines, our lexicon and our lives so quickly that many of us haven't had the time to absorb it all. And already there is a lot of misinformation out there.
KNKX reporter and producer Vivian McCall takes a moment to catch you up. She called Deborah Fuller, microbiologist and the Division Chief for Infectious Diseases and Translational Medicine at the University of Washington. Listen above.