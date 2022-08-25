© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science

Monkeypox: Identifying symptoms, who is most vulnerable and why we failed to control it early on

KNKX Public Radio | By Vivian McCall
Published August 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT

Monkeypox has entered the headlines, our lexicon and our lives so quickly that many of us haven't had the time to absorb it all. And already there is a lot of misinformation out there.

KNKX reporter and producer Vivian McCall takes a moment to catch you up. She called Deborah Fuller, microbiologist and the Division Chief for Infectious Diseases and Translational Medicine at the University of Washington. Listen above.

Tags

Science monkeypoxUniversity of WashingtonPublic HealthKNKX original
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall