Watch: KNKX's Virtual Studio Session with the Marc Seales Group at Town Hall

KNKX presented an exclusive live streamed Studio Session with the Marc Seales Group from The Forum at Town Hall Seattle on November 14, hosted by KNKX jazz ambassador Abe Beeson. Seales was joined by bassist Steve Rodby, guitarist Jesse Seales (Marc's brother), and drummer Alek Gayton. The show began with Abe's Q&A with Marc, followed by a nearly 75-minute music set ending with the quartet's spirited rendition of The Doobie Brothers' "Takin' It To The Streets."

THE MARC SEALES GROUP

Marc Seales is a noted pianist, composer and leading figure in the Northwest jazz scene and has shared stages with many of the great players of the last two decades including Joe Henderson, Art Pepper, Benny Carter, and the late Northwest saxophonist Don Lanphere and saxophonist/trumpeter Floyd Standifer, whom he names as his mentors. Seales has won numerous Earshot Golden Ear Awards including Instrumentalist of the Year and Acoustic Jazz Group, and he was inducted into the Northwest Jazz Hall of Fame in 2009. The musicians he admires most, in addition to Lanphere and Standifer, are Herbie Hancock, Charlie Parker, John Lewis, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Wynton Kelly. Seales is a Professor of Music at the University of Washington in the Jazz Studies Program, and leads various workshops and ensembles.

Bassist Steve Rodby is known for his long-time association with guitarist Pat Metheny, and he's performed with other jazz greats like Lyle Mays, Eliane Elias, Michael Brecker, and Ramsey Lewis.

Guitarist Jesse Seales is one of the most sought after guitar teachers in the Pacific Northwest, specializing in rock, blues, jazz and country. His students come from various backgrounds, including beginners to advanced players, and he teaches a wide range of age groups.

Olympia native and drummer Alek Gayton has performed with The Jazz Senators, among other groups, including Delvon Lamarr’s group, disORGANized which KNKX hosted for a Studio Session in 2017. He also performed in the Blue Thunder drum line at Seahawks home games.

KNKX presented the Marc Seales Quintet at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in February 2020 featuring Jesse Seales on guitar, which aired on Jazz Northwest hosted by Jim Wilke. Listen to the concert here.