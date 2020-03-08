 Marc Seales Quintet plays Northwest Music Monday at Jazz Alley, presented by KNKX | KNKX
KNKX and Dimitriou's Jazz Alley are teaming up to present a monthly series featuring top Northwest regional artists on the last Monday of each month. February's event featured the Marc Seales Quintet playing a program of mostly original music by Marc. The concert was recorded for radio, and the first part will air today on Jazz Northwest. Playing for an enthusiastic full house at Jazz Alley, the group includes Marc Seales, piano and keyboards, Jesse Seales, guitar, Thomas Marriott, trumpet, Chuck Deardorf, basses and Moyes Lucas, drums. 

Pianist and composer Marc Seales has backed many touring artists in addition to fronting his own groups. He has been a highly significant and prominent pianist who first attracted attention as pianist with the late saxophonist Don Lanphere as well as in the Ellington Sacred Music concerts with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. Today, he is a Professor of Music at The University of Washington and has made several albums that have been very well received and has appeared as a sideman on many others. The quintet playing this concert at Jazz Alley continues a long-standing history of playing music together.

The next Northwest Music Monday presented by KNKX at Jazz Alley will feature Anton Schwartz and Josh Nelson. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

