 Washington ‘HEAL’ Act would steer key state agencies toward environmental justice | KNKX

Washington ‘HEAL’ Act would steer key state agencies toward environmental justice

By 35 minutes ago
  • A screenshot from the state's Environmental Health Disparities Map shows hotspots for impacts of pollution.
    A screenshot from the state's Environmental Health Disparities Map shows hotspots for impacts of pollution.
    COURTESY OF WAshington STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Environmental justice became part of federal law in 1990. Washington might soon catch up. A proposed state law would infuse the concept into the work of seven key agencies.  

The Washington Healthy Environment for All Act, or "HEAL Act," has passed the state Senate and is working its way through the House. Its aim is to implement the recommendations from an environmental justice task force that wrapped up its work last summer.

David Mendoza was the co-chair of that work and says the first thing the HEAL Act does is put a definition of environmental justice into state law. It starts with concepts of equity outlined in the 1990 executive order from President Bill Clinton.

“But what was missing, we think, in the federal definition, is what do you do with that? So what we say in this definition, to add in a layer, that the ongoing work must incorporate these perspectives, including rectifying past environmental harms and reducing disparities,” Mendoza says.

So the act would require certain state agencies to build environmental justice into basically any future planning. Charmi Ajmera is an equitable governance policy specialist with Front and Centered, the community group that led the task force. She says if the act passes, it will direct these state agencies to work the recommendations into things that they're doing anyway.  

“So, for example, it specifies how to incorporate environmental justice into budgeting and funding decisions, into their strategic planning, into their community engagement plans,” she says. “And then also introduces this new idea of an environmental justice assessment for significant agency actions.

She says that assessment is basically a checklist. It and other new requirements would be carried out with the help of a 12-member appointed Environmental Justice Council, which would include community members as well as representatives of the affected agencies. It would likely be confirmed by the Senate.

The seven agencies named in the bill are Agriculture, Commerce, Ecology, Health, Natural Resources, Transportation and the Puget Sound Partnership. All have been at the table with the environmental justice task force, working on the policy. Other departments of government would be encouraged to follow their lead.  

Opponents - mostly in the construction industries - have voiced concerns about escalating costs for permitting. Proponents say the environmental justice work won’t be required at the individual project level.

The act would also continue to fund and enhance the state’s environmental health disparities map, which informed the initial work of the environmental justice task force.  

You can read the task force's complete report to the governor and Legislature here.

Tags: 
environmental justice
HEAL Act
Front and Centered

Related Content

Push for climate reparations, environmental justice continues this session with HEAL Act

By Jan 11, 2021
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2014, file photo, waves break on the remains of a structure as a house that toppled over the eroding Pacific Ocean shoreline of North Cove, Wash., shown in the background. This erosion may be climate-change-driven sea level rise.
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo / file

As state lawmakers gear up for the new legislative session, advocates for environmental justice are urging them to pass the HEAL Act of 2021. The acronym stands for “Healthy Environment for All.” It aims to target state investments into areas that have suffered the worst effects of pollution.

Task force says reparations may be needed as state works toward environmental justice

By Dec 7, 2020
In this June 1, 2016, file photo, piles of wood chips sit near a paper mill in Tacoma, Wash. Communities close to major sources of air pollution whose health suffers as a result could benefit from the work of the state's environmental justice task force.
Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

As they prepare for the next legislative session, state lawmakers are reviewing a report that calls for laws to ensure environmental justice.

It comes from a new entity, created in 2019 and charged with developing strategies to address findings in the Washington Environmental Health Disparities Map.

Advocates say election outcome means more ‘climate champions’ headed to Olympia

By Nov 18, 2020
Children hold signs as they stand on stage with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who signed bills addressing climate change, Tuesday, May 7, 2019,
Elaine Thompson / Associated Press

Climate action advocates say they’re hopeful they’ll see more success in Olympia, when lawmakers return to session. 

A recent webinar with several environmental groups provided an overview of the election outcome, and its implications for climate policies.

State House passes HEAL Act for environmental justice, a first for Washington

By Apr 18, 2019
courtesy of state Department of Health

A bill that would address environmental justice is still alive in the state Legislature.

The so-called Healthy Environment for All, or HEAL, Act passed the House in the nick of time, getting a last-minute bipartisan vote of 88-10 just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, to clear the cutoff deadline.

Environmental Justice: Seattle’s Beacon Hill Addressing Air And Noise Pollution

By Dec 1, 2017
Wonderlane / flickr via Compfight

Community leaders in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood have a two-year environmental justice grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to address health issues from air and noise pollution. They’re holding a meeting Saturday at the Centilia Cultural Center on the campus of  El Centro de la Raza.  