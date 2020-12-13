Unconventional traditional music for the season on Jazz Northwest

Jazz musicians are famous for taking unconventional approaches to familiar music and the holiday season is no exception. One of our Northwest favorites is an organ group from British Columbia that's been playing together for more than 15 years. The cartoon cover of their third Christmas CD gives a good impression of the quartet's spirited approach to seasonal music.

Also on this week's show are Greta Matassa, Thomas Marriott, Barney McClure and others, including a sampling of the "Jazz Nutcracker" played by the Roosevelt Jazz Band directed by Scott Brown.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.