Tacoma, Burlington-Edison school districts seek voter approval for bond measures

Many school districts around the Puget Sound region are asking people to vote for operations levies in Tuesday’s special election. Some districts, including Tacoma, are seeking approval for bonds to pay for improving or replacing school buildings.

The Tacoma bond measure would raise $535 million and cost the average homeowner an extra $81 a year.

A big focus would be replacing or renovating eight schools, which have an average age of 69 years. One of the schools, Oakland High School, was built in 1912. The money raised through the bond would also pay for a range of safety upgrades and improved playgrounds and athletic fields.

Willie Stewart worked for decades in Tacoma schools and district administration and is a former school board director. He's co-chairing the committee supporting the bond measure, along with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Tom Pierson, president of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

Stewart said he recently visited Skyline Elementary, which is 58 years old and on the list to be replaced.

“When I walked through the building, I said, 'Young people shouldn’t have to go into this building,’” he said. “It’s old and it needs to be replaced.”

In Skagit County, the Burlington-Edison School District is asking voters to approve an operations levy and a bond measure for improving and building schools.

Todd Setterlund, an administrator for the Burlington-Edison School District, said the district wants to renovate its oldest school, West View Elementary, in part because it lacks a cafeteria.

“Students have to leave the main building and walk under this carport thing into a portable, and that’s where they eat lunch,” he said. “We don’t have facilities in there, so we have to bring in the food. It’s carted in. Because of the size of the portable, those students eat in four shifts.”

The Burlington-Edison School District also wants to build a new middle school for 7th and 8th graders. Right now, those students attend schools that serve kindergarten through eighth grade, and Setterlund said that has resulted in inequities in the electives that students have the opportunity to take. Putting the students in one middle school would give them all equal access to a larger variety of classes.

The bond measure would raise $89 million. Last year, the district asked voters to approve a somewhat bigger bond measure but failed to get at least 60 percent of the vote as required.