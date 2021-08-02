StoryCorps Invites Service Members to Record Their Stories

KNKX and StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative encourage you to ask an active duty service member or military veteran in your life to share their memories with you through an online storytelling experience.

StoryCorps will be recording regional military voices August 17 through August 19, 2021. Book your virtual recording appointment HERE.

StoryCorps is an organization that preserves people's stories for future generations. The Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. In doing so, StoryCorps honors their voices, amplifies their experiences, and lets them know that we—as a nation—are listening. Millions of men and women currently serve and have served in the military, and millions of families have stood behind them at home. The military community knows well the challenges of multiple deployments, combat-injuries, and long-awaited homecomings. Yet few civilians truly understand the complex realities of our troops’ service and sacrifice.

If you need a conversation starter, consider asking this question: How did you come to serve in the military? You could also ask, What is your proudest moment? During your service, can you recall times when you were afraid? What are your strongest memories from your time in the military? What lessons did you learn from this time in your life?

We hope you’ll take the time to honor the experiences of a service member in your life by inviting them to record a conversation with you. It may be featured in a StoryCorps virtual listening event on September 7, 2021. (More details are coming.)

The StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.