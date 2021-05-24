 SJO concert highlights featured on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Three original compositions by members of the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will be featured this week on Jazz Northwest. The selections are audio from the live streamed concert from Kirkland Performance Center on May 9. The concert was billed as "SRJO plays SRJO" and spotlighted original music composed by members of the orchestra, including these selections by Alex Dugdale, Jay Thomas and Michael Brockman. The full concert is available for streaming at srjo.org.

Also, on this week's episode is music featuring Dmitri Matheny, Frank Kohl, Greta Matassa and 1962 radio broadcast featuring Johnny Griffin and Lockjaw Davis from The Penthouse in Seattle.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

