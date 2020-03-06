 Signs of spring: Weather tools give insight on tree pollen and bird migration | KNKX

Signs of spring: Weather tools give insight on tree pollen and bird migration

By 1 hour ago
  • An early springtime view of Port Townsend Bay , as seen from the Larry Scott memorial trail on March 1, 2020.
    An early springtime view of Port Townsend Bay, as seen from the Larry Scott memorial trail on March 1, 2020.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Do you doubt that spring has arrived in the Pacific Northwest? With cool temperatures and copious rain dousing much of the region lately, it can be hard to believe.

Just a couple of weeks ago, KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass talked about the typical arrival of "meteorological spring," when big storms cease and other weather changes indicate that for all practical purposes, winter has ended. It happens here a full month prior to the end of winter on the East Coast.

ALLERGY SEASON IS HERE

This week, Mass takes a look at tree pollen levels, which he says started spiking even earlier than the arrival of spring in the Northwest.

“Pollen season started about a month ago,” he says, based on air quality measurements in the region, which chart the amount of pollen in the air from species such as cedars and alders. “And those with allergies certainly have noticed it.”

What Mass found fascinating is the recent correlation between rainy days and times when the pollen count falls.

“The correlation was almost perfect. On days when we had rain, the pollen levels would plummet. On the other hand — dry periods — that would allow the pollen levels to go up,” Mass says.

BIRD MIGRATON ON THE RADAR

Another sign of spring that weather hawks can see from their computer screens: seasonal bird migration, on the radar used to chart atmospheric data. Mass says they show up beautifully.

“Birds are wonderful targets," he says. "They’re much better targets than a little raindrop."

In addition to just seeing their movements on the screen (often correlating with sunrise and sunset — the birds tend to head north after dark), Mass says you can observe how certain weather phenomena influence their movements. Mass says that might explain why the birds started their big migration this past Wednesday.

“A warm front had moved through. And the winds aloft had become strong out of the south, but with little rain," he says. "So the birds got a free ride, with strong winds from the south, moving to the north that really allowed them to go faster than normal.”

Mass says many ornithologists do rely on weather service radar to keep track of seasonal migration.

CLIFF’S FORECAST:

Friday: Still wet and cool in the morning hours. Some snow at higher elevations before a front moves through. Then warmer, partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Dry in the morning until a weak weather system arrives in the afternoon, bringing more showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: The best day of the weekend. Sunny, with just a few clouds and temperatures near 50.

Monday-Tuesday: Dry, until showers arrive late Tuesday and continue overnight into Wednesday.

Weather with Cliff Mass airs at 9:02 a.m. Friday, right after BirdNote, and twice on Friday afternoons during All Things Considered. The feature is hosted by KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Cliff Mass is a University of Washington professor of atmospheric sciences, a renowned Seattle weather prognosticator, and a popular weather blogger. You can also subscribe to podcasts of Weather with Cliff Mass shows, via iTunes or Google Play.

Tags: 
Weather with Cliff Mass
bird migration
Doppler radar station

Related Content

'Tis the season for Northwest dust storms. Here's a primer on how and why we get them.

By Feb 28, 2020
A view from Seattle on Feb 21, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

People in Western Washington have enjoyed plenty of mild, warm days and sunshine lately — typical weather for late winter and early spring. Suddenly, we’re shedding layers and searching for our sunglasses.

But in Eastern Washington and Oregon, early spring marks the onset of what can be a terrifying phenomenon: Northwest dust storms that dramatically reduce visibility and air quality when winds pick up.

Why spring in the Pacific Northwest starts a month earlier than other parts of the U.S.

By Feb 21, 2020
A view from Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

The mornings have been cold and crisp under clear skies this week in many parts of the Pacific Northwest, with lows around freezing in places. But powerful sunbeams have pushed afternoon highs into the pleasant realm of the 50s.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says this is in keeping with what he calls “meteorological spring,” when the weather stops delivering storms and cold temperatures that are the hallmarks of winter. Instead, trees and shrubs start sprouting green buds, crocuses push through the soil and people begin shedding layers of clothing needed in colder weather as they enjoy warmer temperatures.

Weather apps are often the best forecasters, but we still need the human touch

By Feb 14, 2020
Rain is in the forecast this weekend, but don't worry. Sun is on the horizon starting Monday.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

The rain just keeps coming. Our reservoirs are above normal now, and it looks like there’s more rain on its way all weekend long. But can you trust that forecast? KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says some weather apps are often the most acurate source — and anyone can check their reliability.

A moderate atmospheric river– coming from the west– creates intense rain, major flooding

By Feb 7, 2020

A flood watch continues till 4 o'clock Friday. The National Weather Service says although the rain had tapered down earlier in the morning and most area rivers were expected to crest in the afternoon, flooding will continue into Saturday.

Eleven people were evacuated from an apartment complex in Issaquah Thursday, with standing water causing road closures all around the region. 

This kind of flooding does happen regularly in western Washington, especially in areas that are connected to rivers that drain off the Cascade Mountains.
But KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says the rainfall people have experienced here this week has been exceptionally intense. It’s because of the angle at which the atmospheric river that’s causing the precipitation has come in.

Light Pollution Can Impact Nocturnal Bird Migration

By Oct 5, 2017

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Right now we're in the peak of the fall migration season. Billions of birds are making their way south. Many species travel at night, and a new study shows how artificial light can affect their journey through darkness. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.