Seattle school district backs down from plan to assign educators child care duties

The Seattle school district has backed away from a plan to assign educators to provide child care for first responders and medical workers, after the union representing teachers and other school staff said providing that care had not been negotiated and was outside of their regular duties.

In an email to staff, Superintendent Denise Juneau wrote that the city had told the district to provide child care to front-line workers addressing the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep receiving the city’s pre-kindergarten levy funding. That pays for the salaries of 80 Seattle school district employees, she wrote.

But she said that after learning of “serious concerns” among members of the Seattle Education Association, “we will no longer be asking our SPS educators to sign up to provide child care. We want you to focus on providing our students with continuous learning in creative ways.”

At the same time, the Boys and Girls Club of King County is operating 18 child care sites for essential workers and has about 800 openings available, Chief Executive Laurie Black said. The organization is requiring a $50 joining fee, but otherwise the care is free for front-line workers, including public safety personnel, health care workers, grocery employees and others, she said.

Black said the organization is able to staff those sites by shifting workers from other locations that had to shut down amid the school closures.

“We have the flexibility to actually increase the number of youth we’d be able to take by opening up additional school sites,” Black said. “That would allow us to flex even higher.”

Five of the child care sites offered by the Boys and Girls Club are located in Seattle public schools. The Boys and Girls Club also has agreements with the Tukwila and Lake Washington School Districts to provide care during to front-line workers, Black said.