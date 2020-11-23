 Quiet Sound underwater noise reduction program could soon slow ships, protect orcas | KNKX

Quiet Sound underwater noise reduction program could soon slow ships, protect orcas

By 1 hour ago
  • In this photo taken in February 2015 by NOAA Fisheries, newborn orca calf L-121 swims with its mother, L-94, off Westport, with the NOAA research ship Bell M. Shimada in the background. Young orcas often do not survive past their first year of life.
    In this photo taken in February 2015 by NOAA Fisheries, newborn orca calf L-121 swims with its mother, L-94, off Westport, with the NOAA research ship Bell M. Shimada in the background. Young orcas often do not survive past their first year of life.
    NOAA Fisheries, Candice Emmons / The Associated Press

Underwater noise from ship traffic is one of the major threats to Puget Sound’s endangered Southern Resident orcas. It can interfere with the whales’ ability to communicate, navigate by echolocation and find the increasingly scarce salmon they prefer.

A recommendation from the orca recovery task force convened by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2018-19 is to reduce noise and disturbance from large vessels. Work is underway to develop a program called "Quiet Sound," which will alert ships to the presence of whales so they can re-route or slow down.

It’s modeled after a program in British Columbia, called Echo. It’s voluntary, but used by most ship captains on their smartphones.

“The app is in the pockets of a lot of the mariners already,” said Seattle Port Comissioner Fred Felleman. He’s been pushing to get Quiet Sound up and running as soon as possible, because it’s especially needed at this time of year, when orcas follow salmon in to busier parts of Puget Sound.

“This is when the whales are in town and we have two new babies already born: J-57 and -58. And J-46 is about to give birth,” Felleman said. "So this is when we really want to be as protective as we can.”

The ports of Seattle and Tacoma have contributed $100,000 to get the program started. They estimate they need to raise another $400,000 to staff up and make the program fully operational.

John McCarthy is president of the Port of Tacoma Commission and co-chair of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. He spoke during a recent webinar on the status of Quiet Sound.

“While Echo has been a success and a model for us to consider, we have the opportunity to adapt and make sure we're doing what's right for the Puget Sound in Washington state,” McCarthy said.

Like Echo, Quiet Sound will be completely voluntary. And it will use the same smartphone app to communicate with mariners. But the sources of sighting data that feeds into it will be different, and the recommended speeds and detours near whales would be adjusted to local conditions and regulations.

The ports of Seattle and Tacoma say they have provided the startup funding. But, given the urgency around protecting the small population of Southern Resident orcas that remains, they’re hoping contributions from state, federal and private sources will make up the difference as soon as possible.

The latest official count of Southern Resident killer whales from the Center for Whale Research puts their number at 74, including the two recently born calves.

Tags: 
orcas
orcas in Puget Sound
southern resident orcas
Port of Seattle
Port of Tacoma
Northwest Seaport Alliance
shipping
noise pollution

Related Content

Orca task force adds 13 recommendations at final meeting as 'biological extinction' looms

By Oct 8, 2019
The final meeting of Governor Jay Inslee's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force took place at the Intellectural House on the campus of the University of Washington on October 7, 2019.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Their goal is clear: to prevent Puget Sound’s iconic Southern Resident killer whales from going extinct. Solving that problem is anything but simple.

The task force convened by Gov. Jay Inslee to save the orcas added 13 new recommendations this week, at its final meeting. The additions to the group’s so-called “Year 2 Report” cover more than 100 pages, adding climate change and population growth to the list of issues complicating orca recovery.

Orca Task Force Ideas Include Temporary Whale Watching Ban, Possible Dam Removal

By Nov 13, 2018
Elaine Thompson / File / AP Photo

The state’s Orca Recovery Task Force will deliver its final recommendations to Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday. Among the controversial items on the list is a last-minute proposal for a temporary ban on whale watching tours near the endangered Southern Resident orcas.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife suggested it as an alternative to a no-go zone west of San Juan Island. It’s proposed to last three to five years.  

But some whale-watch companies are concerned it would create false impressions about their industry.

First Report From Gov. Inslee’s Orca Task Force Is Out For Public Comment

By Sep 25, 2018
NOAA Fisheries under NMFS research permit #19091.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s orca recovery task force has issued a draft report with possible recommendations. It's 53 pages long and contains about 50 detailed potential actions.

The public is invited to comment as the task force works to narrow their list before submitting it to the state Legislature.

Puget Sound orcas have a lot to say. This woman is almost always listening.

By Jun 20, 2020
Southern resident orca whales, seen frolicking in 2008 less than 200 yards from shore near the light house at Lime Kiln Point State Park. The one breaching is Canuck L-7, in the foreground is Faith L-57. Neither is still living.
Jeanne Hyde

This story originally aired on March 30, 2019.

Author’s note: Sometimes the best stories are not planned out or deeply researched in advance, but rather the product of simply listening and letting a narrative take you where it wants to go. This one came about because I had always wanted to learn more about how orcas communicate: the extent to which we know they have some sort of language. I asked around and learned the person to contact is Jeanne Hyde, a wonderful character who has devoted more than a decade of her life to constantly listening to killer whales. Jeanne’s passion for telling the stories of these orcas is infectious. And her collection of sounds provides unique perspective, especially on the tragic grief ritual of mother orca Tahlequah, who caught the world’s attention in 2018. You’ve gotta listen! (This story originally aired March 29.)