 PHOTOS: 'It's all luck' at Ballard's Rainbow Bingo night | KNKX
PHOTOS: 'It's all luck' at Ballard's Rainbow Bingo night

By Posey Gruener May 25, 2019
  • Rainbow Bingo players blot out the numbers as they're called.
    Posey Gruener / KNKX
  • Things get a little rowdy when Sylvia O'Stayformore (left) calls O-69.
    Posey Gruener / KNKX
  • Once called, the numbers are placed in a grid and a corresponding number lights up on the bingo board.
    Posey Gruener / KNKX
  • Once a winner calls
    Once a winner calls "Bingo!" the other players crumple up their bingo sheets and toss them at the winner. By midway through the night, the floor is littered.
    Posey Gruener / KNKX
  • A winner gets her picture taken with Sylvia O'Stayformore.
    Posey Gruener / KNKX

For almost five years, Seattle drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore has been hosting Rainbow Bingo at Ballard Northwest Senior Center. There are colorful decorations, themed prizes, and a bar for beer and wine. And, of course, O'Stayformore performs a number or two.

Carlye Teel, director of the center, says they first heard about Rainbow Bingo through one of their groups at the center, A.B.L.E. (Aging Ballard Lesbian Exchange) and immediately thought, "yes, that's for us." Teel says the event fit perfectly with a value of the center: "everyone is welcome." 

In this story, listen in as O'Stayformore hosts a Cinco de Mayo themed night, and one unlucky player finally gets to shout "Bingo!"

