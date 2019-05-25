PHOTOS: 'It's all luck' at Ballard's Rainbow Bingo night

For almost five years, Seattle drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore has been hosting Rainbow Bingo at Ballard Northwest Senior Center. There are colorful decorations, themed prizes, and a bar for beer and wine. And, of course, O'Stayformore performs a number or two.

Carlye Teel, director of the center, says they first heard about Rainbow Bingo through one of their groups at the center, A.B.L.E. (Aging Ballard Lesbian Exchange) and immediately thought, "yes, that's for us." Teel says the event fit perfectly with a value of the center: "everyone is welcome."

In this story, listen in as O'Stayformore hosts a Cinco de Mayo themed night, and one unlucky player finally gets to shout "Bingo!"