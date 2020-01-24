 The New Cool: Win tickets to next week's Portland vs. Seattle organ battles | KNKX
Related Program: 
The New Cool

The New Cool: Win tickets to next week's Portland vs. Seattle organ battles

By 57 minutes ago
  • Trio Subtonic's Galen Clark in the KNKX studios. They share bills with McTuff in Seattle at Olympia next week.
    Trio Subtonic's Galen Clark in the KNKX studios. They share bills with McTuff in Seattle at Olympia next week.
    Justin Steyer

The bill is set at Seattle's Nectar Lounge Thursday, Jan. 30. The South Sound sequel follows Jan. 31 at Rhythm & Rye in Olympia. A two-fisted organ trio battle pitting our hometown heroes McTuff facing off in musical combat with Portland's Trio Subtonic. The New Cool has the tale of the tape and we'll give away tickets during the radio show Saturday afternoon.

Standing at 10 feet tall and weighing in at 500 pounds, Joe Doria is widely accepted as Seattle's giant of the Hammond B3. Forming McTuff in 1999, he's a fixture at finer live music establishments around Puget Sound. His regular late Tuesdays at the Seamonster Lounge in Wallingford have become legend, and he's played just about every music venue in Seattle.

Portlander Galen Clark comes in at 6 solid feet of trail hiking, sinewy brawn. A relentless groove machine on various electric keyboards, Clark often favors the Nord Stage keyboard with this group. He can be spotted at the Jack London Review in the Rose City, with Trio Subtonic as well as the recently formed soul funk group Outer Orbit.

The two trios will both feature Seattle's beloved D'Vonne Lewis behind the drums. McTuff's co-founder Andy Coe plays guitar, while Trio Subtonic co-founder Bill Athens plays both electric and upright bass.

Often found sharing stages between the Rose and Emerald cities, the trios are obvious fans of each other. I asked both Doria and Clark if they had any "pro-boxer-wrestler trash talk" for the other. I got silence.

Joe Doria works out all four limbs in the KNKX studios. He's leading McTuff in Seattle and Olympia next week with Portland's Trio Subtonic.
Credit Justin Steyer

Joe Doria's style on the Hammond organ owes a lot to McTuff's namesake, Jack McDuff, the legendary organist who's 60s band gave George Benson his first recording opportunity. Like with that band, guitarist Andy Coe is a main musical foil for Doria. Bouncy, muscular grooves power McTuff, with occaisional forays into progressive rock's interstellar psychedelia.

Galen Clark also knows his way around the organ, and his deft, gospel-influenced style is more open and stately than Doria's. Clark's Nord keys brings a more pop sound to Trio Subtonic, making for interesting covers of songs by The Black Keys, Sia and Portland's Elliott Smith. Bill Athens, on upright or electric bass, provides the counterpoint to Clark's keys. His bass sets solid foundations, and Athens always makes the most of a solo.

D'Vonne Lewis will continue to solidify his reputation as the Northwest's favorite (and busiest) drummer, playing in both trios at both Nectar Lounge and Rhythm & Rye next week.

D'Vonne Lewis will be drumming with both McTuff and Trio Subtonic at shows in Seattle and Olympia next week.
Credit Lisa Hagen Glynn

I'm always struck by how Lewis can shift his drumming to fit both of these distinctive, original trios. At the same time, he never loses his own singular musical personality.

The New Cool wants you to get in on the fun next week, live in Seattle on Thursday night and in Olympia on Friday night. Be listening to the show Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. to find out how to win tickets here. (Note: ticket giveaways will take place, although the show may be pre-empted for NPR's coverage of the Presidential Impeachment Trial) We have one pair for Nectar Lounge on Thursday, two pair for Rhythm & Rye on Friday. Even if you don't win tickets, make plans to see this organ "Battle" that everybody wins.

The New Cool airs Saturdays from 3 to 5 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.

Tags: 
McTuff
Trio Subtonic
Joe Doria
Galen Clark
D'Vonne Lewis
Andy Coe
Bill Athens

Related Content

McTuff — Back In Da House

By Jul 6, 2016

The funk-jazz trio, McTuff did their first KPLU live studio session at 12:15 on an otherwise ordinary afternoon in 2015.  Before the performance, McTuff’s leader and organist, Joe Doria, asked if they should "tone things down" since it was early in the day.  We said they should follow their collective muse.  They did, and they rocked the house.  

A year later they came back and did it all over again — only different.  Here it is.

Joe Doria—organ

D’vonne Lewis—drums

Andy Coe—guitar

Trio Subtonic opens a KNKX studio session double header

By Oct 15, 2019
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

On the afternoon of opening up for Kneebody, one of their favorite bands, our Portland friends Trio Subtonic played the same role in the KNKX studios. Spirits were high, and the trio brought a pair of exciting additions.

D'Vonne Lewis' Limited Edition

By Oct 7, 2016
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Seattle drummer, D’Vonne Lewis is probably the most frequently heard musicians on the knkx Studio Sessions.  He’s involved in a number of groups and projects, but we were lucky enough to get his Limited Edition band in for a performance.  Along with D’Vonne, you’ll hear Eric Verlinde (piano), Andy Coe (guitar), Farko Dusomov (bass), Cliff Colon (sax), and Jacques Willis (vibes).

The New Cool: Julia Kadel brings her inventive spirit to the piano

By Jan 17, 2020
Photo by Mattias Creutziger

Pianist Julia Kadel is outgrowing one of the great cities of Europe. The young jazz star from Berlin is the first German artist to record for the legendary Blue Note Records since pianist Jutta Hipp in 1956. Her classical music roots mixed with daring improvisation are making her a budding international star.