Jazz Northwest for August 2, 2020

The late saxophonist Don Lanphere enjoyed mixing things up on each album and he recorded a dozen albums in late life. In 1996, Don Lanphere invited Pete Christlieb to join him in a one-day studio session that produced an appropriately titled CD, "Get Happy." The pianist on the date, Marc Seales contributed a tune titled "Remember Why" which will open Jazz Northwest this Sunday. Also on this week's show, a tune celebrating the H.O.E. (House of Entertainment) a Seattle music venue in the 60s played by Chris Amemiya & Jazz Coalescence, Kiki Valera's Cuban band, Ingrid Jensen and Steve Treseler, and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.