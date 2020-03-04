Jazz Caliente: Eddie Palmieri is 'Doin' It in the Park'

In case you missed it: Back in 2012, pianist/composer/bandleader Eddie Palmieri contributed his considerable skills to the soundtrack for a documentary film, Doin' It in the Park, an intense look at pick-up basketball culture in New York City parks.

"You can play high school or college for four years. You can play pro for a decade. You can play pick-up...for life."

Born in Spanish Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Palmieri's connection to the city's Puerto Rican community made him the perfect choice for original music for the film.

For decades, New York City parks have hosted not only fiercely competitive basketball games, but also plenty of live music. From the 1970s on through today, some of the world's best percussionists have gathered in the parks to play salsa.

Listen for "Jibarita y su Son" from Eddie Palmieri's Doin' It in the Park this week on Jazz Caliente!

