Inslee says he will require schools to offer some in-person instruction in April

Against the backdrop of protracted labor negotiations that have kept students in many school districts learning remotely for a year, Gov. Jay Inslee said he will issue an executive order next week on school reopening.

The order will require school districts to offer all K-12 students the option of attending school in a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning. Students from kindergarten through sixth grade must have that option by April 5, and all other students should have that opportunity by April 19, according to a summary of the governor’s prepared remarks provided by his press office.

Returning students to classrooms in the pandemic has been one of the most difficult challenges Inslee has faced. For many months, his office and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the state did not have the legal authority to compel districts to reopen school buildings, saying it was a matter for local school districts to work out with teachers unions and other labor groups.

But that has led to a patchwork across the state of some districts moving ahead to bring students back for in-person instruction and others, notably the state’s largest school district, Seattle, remaining almost exclusively in remote learning. The Seattle school district and the Seattle Education Association said earlier this week that they are close to a tentative agreement to bring preschool students and some students with disabilities back to classrooms on March 29, nearly a month later than the district originally planned.

Last week, after President Joe Biden urged states to prioritize educators and other school staff for vaccinations, Inslee made them immediately eligible to receive to receive a coronavirus vaccine. That was something many educators had wanted before returning to in-person instruction.