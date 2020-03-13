Inslee orders all schools to close statewide; ban on large gatherings extends to all counties

Capping an extraordinary news week as the state confronts the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all K-12 public and private schools to close for at least six weeks. It comes one day after he announced a six-week school closure for three counties in the Puget Sound region that have so far borne the brunt of the COVID-19 cases.

During his announcement, Inslee said the novel coronavirus has spread to affect 15 counties, representing roughly 75 percent of the state's population. He said state health officials have detected at 568 cases so far, including 37 deaths.

The governor also extended the ban on gatherings with 250 people or more, prohibiting large events across the entire state.

"We need a more coordinated state approach to this problem, given how integrated this state is," Inslee said.

His latest directive will take all children out of school from March 17 through at least April 24, causing upheaval for families across the state. It also means that districts are tasked with figuring out how to continue to feed children who depend on free or reduced-price meals. Statewide, more than 45 percent of students come from low-income families and qualify for discounted or free meals.

Inslee said the federal government’s emergency declaration will help support Washington’s on-the-ground effort.

Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, says districts are expected to walk a fine line between enforcing social distancing and also supporting families who will need to rely on childcare services.

“This is a balancing act,” Reykdal said.

Inslee stressed that transforming schools into childcare centers isn’t feasible, especially as communities work together to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re asking people to think of the schools as a childcare center of last resort,” Inslee said. He noted Washington residents must pull together as citizens have in times of war, adding that nurses and first-responders can’t be pulled from workplaces to care for their children.

Inslee also urged people to stay informed in what has continued to be a fluid and rapidly evolving situation. “We need to guard against viruses and rumors in this situation,” he said.

Washington is by no means alone in shuttering schools. Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, West Virginia, Oregon and Michigan have all announced statewide school closures to stem the spread of the virus. The illness is mild for the majority of people but is particularly dangerous for older people and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington reported 457 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.

Besides the issue of school meals, families are now scrambling to find childcare if parents have to work outside the home. And big questions remain about how children can continue their learning while they’re out of school. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has said that offering online instruction poses equity issues because some students lack computers or internet access and other students who need in-person special education services can’t continue to receive those.

The Olympia School District in Thurston County told families earlier Friday that it would shutter schools from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 24. The district already had closed Pioneer Elementary School because an individual connected to the school had received an initial positive test result for COVID-19.

“Given that our district has already been impacted by a reportedly presumptive positive case of the illness, and given our close proximity to Pierce County (one of the counties where schools have been directed to close for six weeks), we believe it is a prudent and proactive decision to close,” the district said in an email to families.

Inslee’s announcement Friday afternoon came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, which opens up $50 billion in aid to state and local governments. And it comes a day after the final day of the Washington Legislature, when state lawmakers passed a $200 million spending package to respond to the rapidly evolving public health crisis. The move dedicates $175 million to public health and $25 million to a new COVID-19 unemployment fund.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.