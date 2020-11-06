 Federal judge rules FDA violated environmental laws with approval of genetically engineered salmon | KNKX

Federal judge rules FDA violated environmental laws with approval of genetically engineered salmon

By 41 minutes ago
  • Peter Bowyer, the facility manager at AquaBounty Technologies, points out a newly hatched Atlantic salmon alevin among the first batch of bioengineered eggs in an incubation tray in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Peter Bowyer, the facility manager at AquaBounty Technologies, points out a newly hatched Atlantic salmon alevin among the first batch of bioengineered eggs in an incubation tray in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
    Michael Conroy / The Associated Press (file)
  • Atlantic salmon swim past a viewing window in a tank at Aquabounty Technologies, a fish farm in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Atlantic salmon swim past a viewing window in a tank at Aquabounty Technologies, a fish farm in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
    Michael Conroy / The Associated Press (file)
  • This June 2019 photo shows the first batch of bioengineered Atlantic salmon eggs in an incubation tray at AquaBounty Technologies' facility in Albany, Ind.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    This June 2019 photo shows the first batch of bioengineered Atlantic salmon eggs in an incubation tray at AquaBounty Technologies' facility in Albany, Ind.
    Michael Conroy / The Associated Press (file)

A federal judge has ruled that production of the world’s first genetically engineered salmon was allowed to go ahead without the required evaluation of environmental risks.

The ruling, from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, says the Food and Drug Administration violated the National Environmental Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act when it granted approval to a plan from Massachusetts-based AquaBounty in 2015.

In a nutshell, the court has sent FDA back to the drawing board to take another look at the environmental risks posed by genetically engineered salmon,” said Steve Mashuda, a Seattle-based attorney with Earthjustice and co-counsel for the plaintiffs.

The company produces Atlantic salmon that has been engineered to make it grow up to twice as fast as conventionally farmed fish, by adding genes from Pacific chinook and eel-pout. The fish are raised in tanks in Indiana, from eggs grown at a facility on Canada’s Prince Edward Island.

A coalition of anti-GMO and fish advocacy groups brought suit against the FDA’s approval in 2016. Mashuda says they’re concerned about AquaBounty’s plans to expand.

It didn't really get into this operation as a salmon farming proposition,” he said.  “It got in because it would love to be able to sell these eggs to existing salmon farms all over the world, including right here — potentially —  in Puget Sound.”    

West Coast concerns center on British Columbia, where there are many Atlantic salmon farming operations. Washington state also has a robust seafood industry, including many players with aspirations for net pen farming, despite recent mishaps by Cooke Aquaculture. The ruling orders the FDA to re-analyze the risks from accidental release or escape of the engineered fish. 

This was welcome news for Quinault Indian Nation President Fawn Sharp, who also was elected as president of the National Congress of American Indians last year. She says federal officials never consulted tribes about the decision to alter these salmon. And they have dragged their feet throughout the case.

“I was ecstatic,” she said of her reaction when she read the ruling. “It took several court rulings just to get basic information on their deliberative process  — and of all weeks, to get a positive ruling against an administration that failed to consult with tribes… I was just so happy!”

She says her nation joined the suit as quickly as they could in 2016. They already were concerned about genetically modified foods and lack of labeling in the U.S.

“But then, the idea that a company would engineer our most prized and sacred resource, our salmon,” she said. “Then there is no doubt and no question in my mind that we had to do all we can to push back on the FDA approval.

In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria did not vacate the FDA’s approval of the salmon for human consumption, allowing that to continue while environmental review is redone.  He said the risk for near-term environmental harm is low.

The CEO of AquaBounty said in an emailed statement the company is disappointed in parts of the ruling, but remains confident and will work with FDA on next steps and “continue to evaluate the legal decision.” Its fish is not yet being sold in the U.S. 

“This decision will not have an impact on our ongoing operations on Prince Edward Island, Canada to produce eggs or in the raising and selling of AquAdvantage salmon from our farm in Indiana,” the statement reads. “The future of our domestic and global food supply will depend on innovation and technology and AquaBounty remains steadfast in our commitment to leading that charge.”

Tags: 
salmon
Atlantic salmon
Genetic Engineering
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
environmental impact statements
Endangered Species Act
National Environmental Protection Act
Earthjustice
Quinault Tribal Nation
aquaculture
AquaBounty
Frankenfish

Related Content

Cooke Threatens NAFTA Suit Over Non-Native Net Pen Farming

By Feb 26, 2018
COURTESY WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Cooke Aquaculture is applauding members of a state House committee after they took no action on a bill that would have phased out net-pen farming of non-native salmon in Washington waters.

Atlantic Salmon Grower Calls Effort to Ban Fish Farms In Puget Sound 'Foolishness'

By Feb 9, 2018

The head of Cooke Aquaculture says he's furious about "scare tactics" that he says are driving a push to end Atlantic salmon farming in Puget Sound. The Washington Senate voted 35-12 Thursday to phase out aquatic leases for net pens holding non-native fish.

Washington State Terminates Lease For Atlantic Salmon Farm In Puget Sound

By Feb 5, 2018

Over the weekend, Washington state tightened the screws—again—on an Atlantic salmon farming operation. The state Department of Natural Resources Saturday terminated the lease for Cooke Aquaculture's Cypress Island fish farm near Anacortes.

Future of Washington's Salmon Net Pen Aquaculture Debated At Hearing In Olympia

By Jan 9, 2018
COURTESY WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Washington is the only west coast state in the U.S. that allows Atlantic salmon net pen farming in open water. That may change in the wake of a summer spill of more than 300,000 of the non-native fish into Puget Sound.

Oyster growers push for pesticide permits to control burrowing shrimp this summer

By Feb 20, 2019
In this file photo from May 2015, Eric Hall, a manager for Taylor Shellfish, displays burrowing shrimp from the mud below his feet at low tide in Willapa Bay. Last April, state ecology officials denied a permit for imidacloprid to control the shrimp.
Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press

Oyster growers want to force the state Department of Ecology to allow the use of pesticides in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor. A bill before the state Legislature would require the agency to grant permits to control burrowing shrimp. It also would transfer oversight and regulation of the pesticides to the state Department of Agriculture.

Group Wants Lawmakers To Allow Local Bans On Genetically Engineered Crops

By Feb 9, 2017

Some Oregon farming groups want state lawmakers to allow counties to regulate or even ban genetically engineered crops. The legislature took away that right in 2013 during a special session. At the time, opponents of genetically engineered crops were told that a statewide policy would be forthcoming.