Farewell, Gabriel: Sound Effect, Episode 211

Today on the show, we say goodbye to our host Gabriel Spitzer. This is the last show Gabriel will host, as he transitions to a new job in public health. Gabriel Spitzer will share some of his favorite stories today. celebrates some of his favorite stories from past shows on today’s episode. We’ll meet a punter who thought he was a linebacker for a minute, a cowboy who “met” Bigfoot and a Balkan rock star who staged an antiwar musical in a war zone. Sound Effect contributors share emotional best wishes to wrap up his last show.

Johnny Hekker is a punter for the Los Angeles Rams, though he grew up in Bothell. A few years ago he was back home playing against the Seahawks, when, in a moment of exuberance, he took the burly Cliff Avril to the ground. Cliff’s teammates weren’t pleased.

When you picture Sasquatch, chances are you imagine a specific image of a bipedal humanoid, mid-stride, arms swinging and head turned back to look behind it. Bob Gimlin, one of the men behind the iconic Patterson-Gimlin film footage, says Sasquatch was looking back at him.

During the war in Yugoslavia, Gino Jevdjevic found himself locked down in Sarajevo as bombs and artillery fell. So naturally, he chose to stage a production of the antiwar musical “Hair.” Gino now fronts the Seattle-based “Gypsy Punk” band Kultur Shock.

And in the full broadcast version below, we’ll also meet a woman who discovered her Native roots after being adopted, and learn about the forgotten “War on Monkey Island.”