A farewell from Dick Stein

Hi-Ho Jazzoids! After three decades on the air at 88.5, I wanted to personally let you know that I am retiring. What a pleasure it's been to play the music I love for you all this time. Add to that the fun of Food for Thought, the Jimmy Jazzoids, Jazz Kitchen and others I may have only imagined and I've been one lucky guy. I'm grateful too for the privilege of calling the talented and hard-working professionals of KNKX — best radio in all the land — my colleagues and friends.

It's no exaggeration to say that my years with 88.5, both as KPLU and KNKX, have been the very best of my life. But now it's time to pack up the Big Red Switch and call it a day. Thank you so much for supporting and sharing these many years of music and merriment with me.

Join Dick Stein as he, friends and colleagues say farewell on Friday Dec. 4, from 9 to noon.