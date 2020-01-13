 Environmental groups identify top legislative priorities as Legislature convenes in Olympia | KNKX

Environmental groups identify top legislative priorities as Legislature convenes in Olympia

By 8 minutes ago
  • The Capitol dome is seen across Capitol Lake in Olympia. The Legislature convenes today for the 2020 session, and environmental groups are identifying their top priorities.
    The Capitol dome is seen across Capitol Lake in Olympia. The Legislature convenes today for the 2020 session, and environmental groups are identifying their top priorities.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

As the new session gets underway in Olympia today, environmental groups have released their legislative priorities.

Items topping their list this year are renewed attempts to pass a clean fuels standard to reduce carbon pollution from transportation, as well as a statewide ban on thin, single-use plastic bags. 

A new priority this year has to do with restoring salmon habitat around Puget Sound, which is important for endangered Southern Resident killer whales. Nick Abraham with the Environmental Priorities Coalition says it aims to revise the current policy, in which development projects must show "no net loss" of salmon habitat. It would instead require an increase.

“What we’ve seen is that having a policy of no net loss is really not working,” Abraham said. “We are losing ground. We lose around 800 acres of habitat and forest land a year. And what we’re trying to implement in our state is a policy of net ecological gain.”  

The policy is a recommendation from Gov. Jay Inslee's orca task force, which he convened in May 2018 and wrapped up its work at the end of last year.  The "no net loss" proposal was one of the last policy recommendations added into its final report.

As for single-use plastic bags, they are hard to recycle and often fly out of landfills into the ocean, where they can wreak havoc on wildlife. There's increasing awareness of all of this, says Heather Trim of Zero Waste Washington. 

Trim says major food chains and independent grocers supported the bag ban proposed last session, as momentum grew with nine new jurisdictions passing local bag bans last year.

Among the bans Trim cited: Kitsap County at large, Bremerton, Port Orchard, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Anacortes and more.

The statewide proposal would require customers to pay 8 cents for paper or thick plastic bags, if they don't bring their own. And it would apply to all retailers, including restaurants — with some exemptions for small bags to hold produce or other potentially wet things.

The main opposition to the bag ban last year came from the pulp and paper association. It claimed the ban would have a negative effect on employment. The Washington Environment Coalition thinks they can overcome that this session.

The Environmental Priorities Coalition includes more than 20 groups statewide. Members vote on up to five bills they’ll join forces to advocate for in Olympia.

This session, they're also working on tightening the state's limits on greenhouse gas pollution to align with the latest climate science. The current limits were adopted in 2008.

Tags: 
Washington Environmental Priorities Coalition
plastic bag ban
salmon habitat
2020 Legislative Session
orcas in Puget Sound
southern resident orcas

Related Content

Legislature considers statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at retailers

By Feb 6, 2019
Jeff Barnard / The Associated Press

One of the top issues for environmental groups this legislative session is the pollution caused by thin, single-use plastic bags. They fly out of landfills into waterways, harming marine life and water quality. They also gum up recycling machinery and contaminate commercial compost.

So, Washington's Environmental Priorities Coalition is pushing for a statewide ban on the bags.

Statewide ban proposed for single-use plastic bags in Washington

By Nov 29, 2018
Elaine Thompson / File / AP Photo

A coalition of state legislators, environmental groups and retailers have proposed a sweeping ban on single-use plastic bags. If approved, Washington would join just two other states in the nation to impose the statewide restriction.

Ready for a statewide ban on plastic bags?

By Jul 5, 2012
The Associated Press

If you’ve shopped in Seattle lately, you’re probably aware of the ban on lightweight plastic shopping bags that started July 1. Now, you have to bring your own re-usable tote, or pay five cents for a paper bag.

It’s the second law of its kind to take effect in Washington. And with five more recently approved in cities from Issaquah to Port Townsend, momentum is growing for a possible statewide ban.

Unexpected consequence of Seattle's bag ban: Carrying stuff

By Aug 1, 2012
Jake Ellison / KPLU

It’s been a month since single-use plastic shopping bags were banned in Seattle. Now, if you buy groceries, clothes or pretty much anything else, you can either bring your own bag or pay 5 cents for a paper one. 

At KPLU, some of us have had to admit it – instead of paying the 5 cents, we loaded our arms with our new purchases and tramped off to our car/bus/home.

And, we’re not alone.

Orca task force adds 13 recommendations at final meeting as 'biological extinction' looms

By Oct 8, 2019
The final meeting of Governor Jay Inslee's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force took place at the Intellectural House on the campus of the University of Washington on October 7, 2019.
Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX

Their goal is clear: to prevent Puget Sound’s iconic Southern Resident killer whales from going extinct. Solving that problem is anything but simple.

The task force convened by Gov. Jay Inslee to save the orcas added 13 new recommendations this week, at its final meeting. The additions to the group’s so-called “Year 2 Report” cover more than 100 pages, adding climate change and population growth to the list of issues complicating orca recovery.