Canadian official in Seattle: Border officers have discretion over 'essential' travel

Consul General of Canada in Seattle Brandon Lee talks with KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco. Geoffrey Redick produced this segment.

One of the steps taken during the pandemic were restrictions on the border between Canada and the United States. Last week, we heard from Point Roberts, Washington, which is separated from the rest of Whatcom County. People who live there have to go through British Columbia to get in or out of town.

There was some uncertainty among residents there as to what the border's restriction to "essential travel only" might mean for them. Canada's Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, said border crossings will be allowed to continue for certain reasons, in communities where it's important for everyday life.

Here's what both governments said when the restrictions were announced:

Canadian statement on U.S. border restrictions

U.S. statement on northern border restrictions

KNKX spoke with Brandon Lee, the consul general of Canada in Seattle. His office helps Canadians access their government services while traveling abroad, and helps cement trade relationships with the United States. Listen to the interview in the audio player above.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

On travel to and from Point Roberts, Washington, which is only linked to British Columbia by land: “Our deputy prime minister said it best. She said all residents, if essential travel, can certainly travel back and forth. She actually referenced Point Roberts and Campobello, which is the opposite situation to Point Roberts on the East Coast.” (Campobello Island is part of New Brunswick, with the only road in or out running through Maine.)

On exactly what "essential" means: “These lists go anywhere from 15 (to) 18 pages long, because every job, every sector, has different types of jobs and different types of functions. Another way to look at this is: Any travel that is optional or discretionary – tourism, recreation, entertainment – these kinds of activities are no longer allowed. Our border officers … are the ones that have the final decision. Each case is different, each person is different. From a policy perspective, we’ve given broad, clear direction, and the specific individual decisions will be taken by the border officers.”

On the importance of the border for trade: “There’s almost $3 billion worth of trade that we do on a regular basis. We have almost 400,000 people that cross the border each day. Our society is completely integrated when you look at our culture, our values. The border is almost a political, artificial one, because the values on the West Coast are so closely shared between our people.”

Canadian citizens in need of assistance while traveling abroad can visit the Consulate General of Canada’s website, or call 844-880-6519.