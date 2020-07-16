All Blues Presents Duffy Bishop and Chris Carlson

KNKX is excited to present our next live streamed All Blues event on July 24 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Host John Kessler's special guests are vocalist Duffy Bishop and her husband, singer/guitarist/songwriter and long-time collaborator, Chris Carlson, coming to us from their home in Florida. You'll hear songs from their latest album, I'm Gonna Do What I Want!, John will chat with Duffy and Chris, and they'll take your questions. The event is free. Register here and you'll receive an e-mail with the Zoom link.

Duffy Bishop is a force of nature, an unforgettable performer, and for those who know Duffy and what new fans will discover, her new album, I’m Gonna Do What I Want!, speaks volumes about who she is: a genre breaking, take no prisoners, passionate performer who defies any one label. Duffy and Chris have travelled and made music across the U.S., Canada, Norway, Hong Kong, Japan, and Austria. Duffy was inducted into the Halls of Fame for the Washington Blues Society and Cascade Blues Association. She is the subject of a 2010 documentary, Who Is Duffy Bishop and Why Is She Not World Famous?, an exploration of her career and life. Duffy has enjoyed learning from the many greats she has been fortunate to open for, including Etta James, Ruth Brown, Lou Rawls, Bo Diddley, who called her “dangerous”, and the Neville Brothers to name just a few.

Duffy has always loved performers such as Memphis Minnie, Judy Garland, Janis Joplin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and David Bowie - who walk out on stage, hold your heart in their hand and transport you to another world. Like the artists who inspired her, Duffy’s charisma, authentic voice, and ferocious presence sends chills down your spine and puts a smile on your face. With a long and enduring career, Duffy is truly a gift that keeps on giving, and whether she's performing at a festival or an intimate house concert, her live shows are legendary music experiences. Duffy and Chris perform a Live from Home concert on Facebook every Friday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Check out Duffy's KNKX studio session from August 2016 hosted by Mr. Kessler, which includes the song, "Keep on Churnin.'"