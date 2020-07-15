2 fired, 13 disciplined after months-long harassment investigation at Navy shipyard

Kitsap Sun reporter Josh Farley talks to KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco about the Navy's investigation into harassment at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Producer: Geoffrey Redick

Two people were fired and 13 others disciplined after a 10-month investigation into sexual harassment and toxic workplace culture at the Navy’s huge shipyard in Bremerton.

The Kitsap Sun reported on the investigation, first in the fall when a Facebook post from a former employee brought the situation to light, and again this week when the investigation’s conclusion was made public.

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard commanding officer Capt. Dianna Wolfson said in a letter that inappropriate behavior, even "locker room antics or jokes," should not be ignored. And leadership at the installation, which has a workforce of about 14,000 people, said it will change the way harassment claims and other similar allegations are responded to and investigated.

Kitsap Sun reporter Josh Farley talked to KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco about the outcome, and what comes next. Listen to their conversation in the audio player above.