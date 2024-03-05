Activists push for WA Democrats to vote 'uncommitted' to Biden

Washington’s presidential primary is coming up on March 12. Local activists calling for a ceasefire in Gaza — along with some local union leaders and elected officials — are encouraging Democrats not to vote for President Biden.

But they also don't want voters to throw their ballots in the trash: Instead, the "Uncommitted Washington" campaign is urging Democrats to mark "uncommitted" on their ballots.

The campaign hopes to encourage voters who are disillusioned with the president’s support of Israel’s war in Gaza, where an estimated 30,000 Palestinians have died since October 7 of last year, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Democrats critical of the United States’ support of Israel hope enough “uncommitted” votes in the state primary will send a message to party leadership. It's part of a push by Biden's Democratic critics in many states, including Michigan, where roughly 13% of voters picked "uncommitted" last week.

Rami Al-Kabra is a Bothell city council member and said he’s the only Palestinian-American elected official in the region. At a press conference on Monday, he said voting “uncommitted” is a way to let the president know not to take his vote for granted.

"Many of us Palestinians have lost numerous friends and family due to bombs funded by President Biden and his administration," Al-Kabra said.

Voting uncommitted is mostly symbolic. Enough “uncommitted” votes would send delegates to the Democratic national convention this summer who could vote for whichever candidate they chose, as long as they're recognized by the Democratic National Committee.

But activists hope those uncommitted delegates might also influence the party platform, directly or indirectly.

'Stephen Reed, a spokesperson for the state Democratic party, wouldn't address the "uncommitted" campaign directly via email — but said the state party chair hopes every Democrat will vote this month. The party's 174-member central committeedid call for an immediate ceasefire in January.

Serene Salam is a Palestinian-American college student from Bellingham who spoke at the press conference.

"President Joe Biden and my US Representative Rick Larsen have failed me. They have failed us," Salam said. "They have failed to take action against the war crimes of the Israeli government."

Activists from the Jewish and Palestinian-American communities spoke at the rally, along with Tacoma City council member Olgy Diaz and the president of the Pacific Northwest chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers union.