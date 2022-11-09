Washington Republicans disappointed by early returns but optimistic

Transcript

Note: This transcript is provided for reference only and may contain typos. Please confirm accuracy before quoting.

KIRSTEN KENDRICK: In early returns Republicans are trailing Democrats in several key Congressional races in Washington. KNKX reporter Scott Greenstone was at the Republicans’ election night party in Bellevue.

SCOTT GREENSTONE: Cheering at FOX News coverage showing races in other parts of the country turned to… groans and boos when the early Washington state results were projected on the big screen.

CALEB HEIMLICH: So there's still some red counties still to count.

Crowd: BOOOOO.

HEIMLICH: And then obviously all the late ballots from today still to count in the coming days.

SCOTT GREENSTONE: U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley reminded attendees that likely only half of votes have been counted so far.

SMILEY: I'm an eternal optimist. It’s how God made me. And this is not over yet.

SCOTT GREENSTONE: Shortly after that, The Associated Press called the race for Smiley’s opponent. Senator Patty Murray had a fourteen-point lead on election night.

Democrats were also leading in two closely contested U.S. House districts, the 3rd in Southwest Washington, and the 8th east of Seattle.

Scott Greenstone, KNKX News.