Jazz Northwest

Portland's Barry Deister's Quintet "The Falls" on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published June 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Every Sunday, we feature an hour of music by Northwest regional artists in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. This week's show includes Barry Deister's Quintet from Portland playing his composition "The Falls." a musical impression of Multnomah Falls on Oregon's Northern border.

Also on this week's show, Tom Keenlyside's group from Vancouver BC, Kareem Kandi group from Seattle, and The Westerlies, four musicians who grew up in Seattle and formed this brass quartet in Manhattan. They're presenting a three night Westerlies Festival in their hometown next week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
