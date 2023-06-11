Portland's Barry Deister's Quintet "The Falls" on Jazz Northwest

Every Sunday, we feature an hour of music by Northwest regional artists in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. This week's show includes Barry Deister's Quintet from Portland playing his composition "The Falls." a musical impression of Multnomah Falls on Oregon's Northern border.

Also on this week's show, Tom Keenlyside's group from Vancouver BC, Kareem Kandi group from Seattle, and The Westerlies, four musicians who grew up in Seattle and formed this brass quartet in Manhattan. They're presenting a three night Westerlies Festival in their hometown next week.

