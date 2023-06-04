Ahmad Jamal in Seattle on Jazz Northwest

Pianist Ahmad Jamal, who passed recently at the age of 92, frequently played in Seattle at The Penthouse jazz club during the 60s. A cache of tape recordings of live broadcasts from that period are the source of two notable and praised double disc albums available on CD and vinyl. From the first Emerald City Nights album, the Ahmad Jamal Trio is heard playing Invitation on this week's Jazz Northwest. .

Also on this week's show are selections from recent albums by Dmitri Matheny, Tall and Small, Jovino Santos Neto and others.

