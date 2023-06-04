KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Jazz Northwest

Ahmad Jamal in Seattle on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published June 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
A man sits and plays at the piano.
Chuck Stewart Photography
Ahmad Jamal

Pianist Ahmad Jamal, who passed recently at the age of 92, frequently played in Seattle at The Penthouse jazz club during the 60s. A cache of tape recordings of live broadcasts from that period are the source of two notable and praised double disc albums available on CD and vinyl. From the first Emerald City Nights album, the Ahmad Jamal Trio is heard playing Invitation on this week's Jazz Northwest. .

Also on this week's show are selections from recent albums by Dmitri Matheny, Tall and Small, Jovino Santos Neto and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
