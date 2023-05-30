Scenes on Jazz Northwest

The four musicians known as Scenes are resident northwest jazz musicians who've individually played and recorded with many groups, but Scenes is their own blend of talents and original music. They have recorded eight albums over 20 years as a group, and dozens more individually. We hear a song from Scenes' latest album "Variable Clouds" this week's Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show are the Whitman Jazz Ensemble from Spokane, the Daniel Herszog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver B.C., and the Jay Thomas Quartet playing at the late, lamented Tula's in Seattle in 2002.