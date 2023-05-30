KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz Northwest

Scenes on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
A group of musicians in front of a red bricked wall.
Lisa Hagen Glynn

The four musicians known as Scenes are resident northwest jazz musicians who've individually played and recorded with many groups, but Scenes is their own blend of talents and original music. They have recorded eight albums over 20 years as a group, and dozens more individually. We hear a song from Scenes' latest album "Variable Clouds" this week's Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show are the Whitman Jazz Ensemble from Spokane, the Daniel Herszog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver B.C., and the Jay Thomas Quartet playing at the late, lamented Tula's in Seattle in 2002.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke
Related Stories