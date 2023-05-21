KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Jazz Northwest

The Westerlies latest album "Move" on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
The Westerlies, from left to right, Willem De Koch, Chloe Rowlands, Riley Mulherkar and Andy Clausen.

The Westerlies, a brass quartet with two trumpets and two trombones has its roots in Seattle, where three of the four members attended local high schools. The quartet was formed in New York City when the group were earning advanced degrees. Since then, they have become a touring and educational group playing imaginative original music. The Westerlies play a movement from Andy Clausen's "This is Water" suite from their new album "Move" on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show is music by Barney McClure, Brian Nova, Eugenie Jones and Jay Thomas with the Oliver Groenewald Newnet and others.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
