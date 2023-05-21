The Westerlies latest album "Move" on Jazz Northwest

The Westerlies, a brass quartet with two trumpets and two trombones has its roots in Seattle, where three of the four members attended local high schools. The quartet was formed in New York City when the group were earning advanced degrees. Since then, they have become a touring and educational group playing imaginative original music. The Westerlies play a movement from Andy Clausen's "This is Water" suite from their new album "Move" on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show is music by Barney McClure, Brian Nova, Eugenie Jones and Jay Thomas with the Oliver Groenewald Newnet and others.

