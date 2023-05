Three Canadian saxophonist are featured this week on Jazz Northwest. Vancouver's Cory Weeds leads his 11 member Little Big Band. Edmonton alto saxophonist PJ Perry plays music from his latest release "No Hugs" and the late Vancouver tenorman Fraser MacPherson is heard with a drumerless trio in a club date from 1977.

Ann Reynolds, Jovino Santos Neto, and Jay Thomas are also featured on this week's episode.