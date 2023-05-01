Ralph Towner's "Lost and Found" on Jazz Northwest

One of our favorites among two dozen Ralph Towner albums is the 1996 ECM release "Lost and Found" with its strange but memorable cover providing little clue as to the contents. Saxophonist Denny Goodhew joins Ralph Towner on several selections. Towner began his career in Seattle over 50 years ago as pianist, guitarist, and composer, and now makes his home in Italy and enjoys an international career.

Also on this show are selections by Tracy Knoop, Kelley Johnson, Kiki Valera, Marc Seales and others who will be performing around the Seattle area this week.