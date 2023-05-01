© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

Ralph Towner's "Lost and Found" on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published May 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT
Ralph Towner's Lost and Found Album cover. A pig stands in the foreground, behind, a field of grass with hills.
Cover photo by Caroline Forbes
/
ECM

One of our favorites among two dozen Ralph Towner albums is the 1996 ECM release "Lost and Found" with its strange but memorable cover providing little clue as to the contents. Saxophonist Denny Goodhew joins Ralph Towner on several selections. Towner began his career in Seattle over 50 years ago as pianist, guitarist, and composer, and now makes his home in Italy and enjoys an international career.

Also on this show are selections by Tracy Knoop, Kelley Johnson, Kiki Valera, Marc Seales and others who will be performing around the Seattle area this week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
